Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers

Russia will not build its own helicopter carriers for the navy, the Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov said.
"Questions related to the construction of an aircraft carrier for the Russian Navy are currently under discussion. As for the construction of helicopter carriers, I can say for sure that helicopter carriers will not be built," the official said.
However, Manturov specified that the Russian Navy should have vessels capable of carrying helicopters. It goes about aircraft-carrying cruisers that should be equipped with helicopters, as well as amphibious ships, where helicopters will be used for landing operations.
In July 2016, it was reported that the Russian Navy was developing a universal amphibious assault ship, similar to French Mistral helicopter carriers. In January 2016, it was said that Russia could start the construction of such vessels in 2018.
In 2011, Russia signed a 1.2 billion-euro contract with France for the construction of two Mistral-type vessels. In 2015, the contract was terminated because of the crisis in Ukraine.
