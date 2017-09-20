Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russia to build new universal ships in 2018

20.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia to build new universal ships in 2018. 61305.jpeg

Top officials with the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) said that the design and construction of domestic universal landing vessels would commence after the approval of the new state armament program for 2018-2025.

The head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Alexei Rakhmanov, said that the work would begin immediately after the document is approved, most likely, before the end of 2017.

Deputy Defence Minister Yury Borisov earlier said that Russia's first helicopter carrier would appear around 2022. General director of the Nevsky design bureau, Sergey Vlasov, explained that several variants of such ships have already been developed for the Russian Navy.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Wasp - amphibious assault ships
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
The incident occurred on September 5, but no details were reported. According to the official press release from USAF Nellis base in Nevada, pilot Eric Schultz was killed
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help
Chinese publication reported that China was working on the creation of a multifunctional fighter aircraft of the 6th generation. It was said that China achieved significant progress in the field with...
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever

Video

Society

Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
Opera legend of Bolshoi Theatre Zurab Sotkilava dies in Moscow
Opera legend of Bolshoi Theatre Zurab Sotkilava dies in Moscow

Popular photos

World

China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia s help
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Morgan Freeman s diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
Morgan Freeman's diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills
Maduro, Unequivocal Right to Call for a Constitutional Assembly
Maduro, Unequivocal Right to Call for a Constitutional Assembly

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service