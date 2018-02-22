Shooting down Su-57 from MANPADS is impossible - expert

Shooting down the new Su-57 fighter aircraft from MANPADS is impossible. Pravda.Ru spoke about advantages and export capacity of Russia's state-of-the-art Su-57 (formerly known as PAK FA T-50) in an interview with Victor Murakhovsky, editor-in-chief of Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine.

According to the specialist, the Sukhoi Su-57 has a number of advantages over previous aircraft models. It is barely noticeable on radar screens and armed the latest aviation weapons housed inside the fuselage. "This peculiarity reduces fuel consumption at cruising speeds, increases the flight range by reducing air resistance and provides very low visibility on radars," Viktor Murakhovsky told Pravda.Ru.

The aircraft is stuffed with radio electronic equipment integrated into the automated control system for troops and weapons, the expert said.

According to him, in all likelihood, the Su-57 will only be used at medium altitudes - five kilometres or a little higher to exclude attacks with the use of anti-aircraft artillery and portable anti-aircraft missile systems. The Su-25 was designed for lower altitudes, so it could be downed from a MANPAD, the expert noted.

Russia's Defence Ministry is now going to order a first squadron of Su-57 fighters for test operations, Victor Murakhovsky added noting that the new aircraft will be tested in combat conditions in Syria.

"This aircraft is now the pinnacle of military technology, and Russia should not sell it to foreign partners. There is another fifth-generation aircraft that Russia is developing with India, and this version can be made available for exports," the expert said.

