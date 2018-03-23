World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia's policy towards Ukraine under the new Putin: Trade and press to the maximum

Russia » Economics

Russia's policy towards Ukraine under the new Putin will be "a policy of maximizing benefits of trade and putting maximum pressure on the country in all spheres," presidential adviser Bogdan Bezpalko believes.

Russia's policy towards Ukraine under the new Putin: Trade and press to the maximum. 62213.jpeg

Putin's official spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RT that "in the understanding of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the foreign policy goal is to provide conditions for solving internal problems." What kind of policy is Putin going to have in relation to Ukraine?

Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation,  told Pravda.Ru, "the more time passes since the coup in Kiev, the less important the relations with Ukraine become for us." "We can see that Ukraine has ceased air communication with Russia, severed a number of trade and economic ties, and those decisions were based on attempts to weaken Russia," the expert told Pravda.Ru. "Russia has to spend its resources to either replace or replenish those opportunities," he added.

At the same time, Bogdan Bezpalko said, the Ukrainian administration did not make those decisions for the sake of the Ukrainian economy. Those who elaborate those measures try to calculate how much Russia is going to lose. Against the backdrop of over-saturation of markets, when even the tiny Moldovan market is fought for, Russia's withdrawal from the market of Ukraine is a serious blow on the 42-million-strong country," the presidential adviser told Pravda.Ru.

"In any case, we can no longer show positive influence on this relationship. Therefore, the most optimal policy will be the policy to maximize benefits of trade and put maximum pressure on Ukraine in all areas," Bogdan Bezpalko concluded.

Ukraine's GDP as of 2017 was 14% lower than in the pre-coup year 2013. The inflation rate in 2017 exceeded 14%, and the public debt in combination with the government-backed state debt reached 86 percent of GDP.

Ukraine's former Minister of Economy Viktor Suslov said earlier in an interview with RIA Novosti that Ukraine may see the further devaluation of the national currency, production decline and a crisis in the banking sector. According to Suslov, Ukraine has become the poorest country in Europe with a commodity economy, the lowest level of wages and pensions - a country, from which an active emigration of the labor force began. "In fact, Ukraine is becoming a country without a future," Viktor Suslov said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Ukraine today is Russia during the 1990s
Topics Russia ukraine crisis in ukraine Russia and Ukraine
Topical Analytics
Europe
Will Russia be able to survive the psychic attack from the EU and NATO?
Columnists
England's contagious Russophobia
Columnists
Torture Is a Hallmark of US Invasions and Interventions
Readers' top
India disappointed with Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter
British and US submarines stuck in Arctic ice, blame another secret Russian weapon
Russia is losing staunch ally Kazakhstan
Germany thinks Russian Army today is a paper tiger
Trump wants Saudi Arabia to flood Russia with oil
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Companies
India disappointed with Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter

Officials with the Indian Air Force believe that Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet does not correspond to required characteristics and is inferior to the American F-35 and F-22

India disappointed with Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter
British and US submarines stuck in Arctic ice, blame another secret Russian weapon
Americas
British and US submarines stuck in Arctic ice, blame another secret Russian weapon
Former USSR
Russia is losing staunch ally Kazakhstan
Europe
Germany thinks Russian Army today is a paper tiger
Companies
India disappointed with Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter

Officials with the Indian Air Force believe that Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet does not correspond to required characteristics and is inferior to the American F-35 and F-22

India disappointed with Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter
Heralding the Putin era
Columnists
Heralding the Putin era
Former USSR
Russia is losing staunch ally Kazakhstan
News from the Kremlin
Very unexpectedly, Trump sends warmest congratulations to Putin
Americas
British and US submarines stuck in Arctic ice, blame another secret Russian weapon

A nuclear-powered submarine of the British Navy surfaced in the ice of the Arctic for the first time in many years

British and US submarines stuck in Arctic ice, blame another secret Russian weapon
India disappointed with Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter
Companies
India disappointed with Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter
Former USSR
Russia is losing staunch ally Kazakhstan
News from the Kremlin
Very unexpectedly, Trump sends warmest congratulations to Putin
Lyuba Lulko Will Russia be able to survive the psychic attack from the EU and NATO? Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey England's contagious Russophobia Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Torture Is a Hallmark of US Invasions and Interventions Contributor submission
Comments
Will Russia be able to survive the psychic attack from the EU and NATO?
Trump wants Saudi Arabia to flood Russia with oil
Russia is losing staunch ally Kazakhstan
The low blow as a rule: between the Atlantic and Russia there is no more room for diplomacy
China calls US to step away from abyss
India disappointed with Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter
The low blow as a rule: between the Atlantic and Russia there is no more room for diplomacy
After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan
After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan
England's contagious Russophobia
Russia sends military men and weapons to Central African Republic
Life in Iceland: Difficult laws for ordinary people with unacceptable names
India disappointed with Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter
England's contagious Russophobia
Torture Is a Hallmark of US Invasions and Interventions
Torture Is a Hallmark of US Invasions and Interventions
Torture Is a Hallmark of US Invasions and Interventions
Trump wants Saudi Arabia to flood Russia with oil
Germany thinks Russian Army today is a paper tiger
Torture Is a Hallmark of US Invasions and Interventions
India disappointed with Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed