Russia's S-500 air defense system to step 25 years into the future

24.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia's S-500 air defense system to step 25 years into the future. 60347.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

Russia continues working on S-500 "Prometei" (Prometheus) air defense missile system. General designer of Almaz-Antey, the company the makes the new system, Pavel Sozinov, unveiled a few secrets about the possibilities of the S-500.

During the development of the S-500 air defense system, Russian engineers tried to predict the future for 25 years ahead. The new system will thus be able to combat the weapons that do not exist yet, but may appear in the near future.

For example, the S-500 will be able to strike targets in the upper atmosphere, at altitudes of up to 100 kilometers above the ground.

The new system is said to be ready by 2020.

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Queue for S-400: Who wants to buy Russian Triumf?
 







