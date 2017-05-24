Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russia to receive Sukhoi PAK FA aircraft and S-500 air defence systems in 2019

24.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia to receive Sukhoi PAK FA aircraft and S-500 air defence systems in 2019. 60542.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

Russian troops will start receiving fifth-generation fighter jets known as PAK FA (Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation), as well as S-500 air defence missile systems in 2019.

In accordance with the current State Armaments Program, it was previously assumed that the Russian army would receive ten serial divisional sets of the system in 2015-2020, TASS reports.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed the information. According to him, the new weapons will increase the effectiveness of Russia's air defence. Initially, the draft program for armaments for the period before 2020 stipulated for the purchase of 52 PAK FA aircraft.

Russia has completed 12 of 75 projects for the creation of military and special equipment of the new generation. Adequate instructions for the projects were voiced in Putin's "May decrees."

It was also reported that contracts have been concluded for 52 of those projects. The new weapons  will make the basis of the Russian army by 2025-2030.

In July, the Russian Defence Ministry promised to present a draft state program of armaments before 2025. The Russian army is expected to be equipped with new weapons on the level of 70 percent by this time.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Sukhoi T-50 PAK FA superior to US analogues
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons
President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for modern weapons
Russia to receive Sukhoi PAK FA aircraft and S-500 air defence systems in 2019
Russia to receive Sukhoi PAK FA aircraft and S-500 air defence systems in 2019
Russian troops will start receiving fifth-generation fighter jets known as PAK FA (Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation), as well as S-500 air defence missile systems in 2019
Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army? Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?

Video

Society

Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders wives
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders' wives
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers

Popular photos

World

Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video
CNN and Co. seriously believe Russian administration sits in Orthodox church with minarets
CNN and Co. seriously believe Russian administration sits in Orthodox church with minarets
Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back
Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back
Out of Mexico: Good Great News
Out of Mexico: Good Great News

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service