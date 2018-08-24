Belarus may deprive Russia of sweets and ice cream

Restrictions on the import of dairy raw materials from Belarus pose a threat the Russian food industry, in particular, the confectionery industry.

In a letter from the Association of European Businesses (AEB) to the Russian government, the AEB indicates that Russia has imposed restrictions on a number of key ingredients used for the production of confectionery, baby food and ice cream. It goes about dry skimmed milk, demineralized whey, etc. The shortage of these ingredients may disrupt the work of many factories and derail numerous contracts, not to mention an increase in prices.

The association believes that Russian manufacturers of dry milk are unable to satisfy the demand on the market. They have the potential, the letter say, but it will require substantial investments, control systems and time.

Russia and Belarus regularly argue over the supplies and re-exports of European sanctioned foodstuffs to Russia under the guise of Belarusian goods. For example, there were incidents, when consumers could suddenly discover Belarusian shrimps in Russian food stores. As a result of such disagreements, Russia regularly introduces restrictions on the supply of various products from Belarus.