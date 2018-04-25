Russia's only aircraft carrier to receive new weapons

Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier will be equipped with new sea-launched Pantsir (NATO reporting name - Greyhound) anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes, as well as new power equipment, deputy commander of the Russian Navy Victor Bursuk told reporters.

Source: Mil.ru

"The works will commence in May. The air defense capacity of the aircraft carrier will thus be improved. New sea-launched Pantsir complexes will be installed, and the power equipment will be replaced - new boilers and new pumps will be installed," he said.

According to Bursuk, the Admiral Kuznetsov will resume its service in the Russian Navy after the modernization by 2021.

Currently, the Russian Navy has only one aircraft carrier, or rather, a heavy aircraft carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov. She was put into operation in 1991 before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

