World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia to bar foreign countries from transporting oil and gas via Northern Sea Route

Russia » Economics

Vice Prime Minister Yuriy Borisov said that the right to transport hydrocarbons along the Northern Sea Route can only be granted to ships sailing under the Russian flag.

The official said at the International Maritime Show that the Russian government was working to grant Russian ships a unique right to transport and store hydrocarbons within the Northern Sea Route.

Borisov drew attention to the fact that the Russian Federation pays a lot of attention to the development and "replenishment" of the civilian fleet, especially when it comes to vessels intended for the transportation of liquid bulk cargo.

The Arctic region is known for its enormous deposits of hydrocarbons. The Russian shelf measures  4.1 million square kilometres - the territory is as large as the territories of all EU countries combined.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics arctic arctic shelf
Comments
Topical Analytics
Politics
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
Planet Earth
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Europe
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
News All >
Readers' top
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
Russia poised to beat USSR's record of gold reserves
Michael Schumacher's wife buys luxury villa in Mallorca for 30 million euros
Iran: US regime change project is immoral and illegal
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made the first use of the national missile defense system known as David's Sling (formerly known as the Magic Wand) in real combat operations

Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Europe
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Former USSR
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
Economics
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Economics
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much

On July 24, the State Duma gave the third and final reading to the law on increasing the value added tax by two percent from 18 to 20 percent

Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Planet Earth
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
News from the Kremlin
Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece
News from the Kremlin
Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Economics
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Oleg Artyukov 'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia Oleg Artyukov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time Lyuba Lulko
Comments
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Russia's most ominous warship named
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Russia's most ominous warship named
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Russian Ambassador to US speaks about aftermath of Putin-Trump summit
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed