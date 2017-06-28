Pravda.ru

Investment website of Nizhny Novgorod adapted for foreign investors

28.06.2017

The investment website of the Nizhny Novgorod region has been adapted for foreign investors. Potential investors can now choose between eight languages to see opportunities for work in the region, officials with the Ministry for Investment, Land and Property Relations of the Nizhny Novgorod region said.

"The investment portal of the Nizhny Novgorod region is now available in 8 languages - Russian, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Chinese and Japanese. This makes the Nizhny Novgorod portal unique in comparison with similar resources in other regions of Russia," said Ekaterina Pivovarova, Minister of Investment, Land and Property Relations of the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The investment portal gives a clear picture of possibilities for investing in the region. On the website, one can apply for a site selection for the location of production (http://nn-invest.com/business-support/production-application/) or seek help in solving problems that interfere with one's business.

Interactive graphs enjoy greatest popularity among website visitors. The graphs give a step by step description of how to implement an investment project in the region, obtain state support, extend the project implementation period and transfer land property from one category to another (http://nn -invest.com/business-support/interactive-map/). The option for the selection of sites available on the investment map of the Nizhny Novgorod region (www.invest-map-nnov.com) is also popular among investors.

On February 1, 2017, the investment portal of the Nizhny Novgorod region introduced 'Investor's Personal Area' function. The new feature allows investors to independently track all stages of the application submitted to the investment council under the Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region.

