Turkey finalises deal to purchase S-400 air defence systems from Russia

Russia and Turkey have coordinated nearly all details for the shipment of S-400 air defence systems to Ankara, press secretary of the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalyn, said in an interview with a Turkish television channel.

"For the most part, the work has been done, and most important questions on the contract have been resolved," he said.

In addition to the price of the S-400 system, which favourably differed from analogues of Western competitors, Russia and Turkey have agreed to partially assemble the systems in Turkey, the official said.

Reports about Ankara's intention to purchase S-400 air defence systems from Russia appeared last year. NATO member countries expressed concerns about the fact that the second largest army of NATO was going to acquire Russian missile defence systems.

On July 25, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the signing of the documents for the shipment of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ankara.

"We have made all the necessary steps with Russia. The documents have been signed. I hope we will see S-400 in our country and we will conduct their joint production," Erdogan said. He also assured that the deal was not supposed to raise any concerns among Turkey's partners.

