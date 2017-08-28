Russia's S-400 air defence systems generate global interest

AP photo

About ten countries plan to acquire S-400 anti-missile defence systems from Russia. Spokespeople for the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia confirmed that there were adequate applications received.

"We are seeing a great demand for air defence systems. We are currently working on about ten inquiries for Triumf S-400 air defence systems," the head of the department, Dmitry Shugayev said.

Turkey was one of the first countries to have inquired for the S-400. Russia and Turkey currently discuss details of the shipments. In addition to the cost of the S-400 system, which favorably differs from Western competitors, Moscow agreed to partially produce these complexes in Turkey.

Russia has special export versions of its military hardware to ensure security and preservation of certain military secrets.

