Su-30 fighter jet shoots down cruise missile over Black Sea

28.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Su-30 fighter jet shoots down cruise missile over Black Sea. 61152.jpeg
Source: digitalcombatsimulator.com

During exercises of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, a Su-30SM fighter jet shot down a missile of a conventional enemy, Vyacheslav Trukhachev, head of the Information Support of the Black Sea Fleet said.

In accordance with the legend of the exercises, coastal missile system of the Black Sea Fleet launched a cruise missile. The launch was carried out in the interests of the naval strike group of the fleet, explained the official.

Su-30: Supermaneuverable fighter aircraft
 

