Russia eliminates dependence on imports of IT products in defence industry

Russia has eliminated its dependence on information technology in the defence industry, officials with the Russian Defence Ministry said. Russia has made a significant step in the development of modern information technology over the period of ten years.

"Today, we can say with certainty that the Russian Armed Forces have completely eliminated  dependence on the import of information technologies, and we could see it during Army-2017 Forum," Maxim Bets, the head of the Main Directorate for the Development of Information and Telecommunications Technologies said.

More than 1,200 companies take part in the forum. They represent more than 18,000 developments and technologies in the field of defence and security. More than 500,000 people attended the forum that took place near Moscow.

