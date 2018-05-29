Russia sells S-400 air defense systems to India for $6 billion

Russia plans to ship several regimental sets of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to India. The deal is evaluated at about $6 billion, sources at the Russian Ministry of Defense told RBC.

Source: Mil.ru

"It goes about five regiments, which is ten divisions," the source said.

India may thus receive "four regimental S-400 sets and a mixed-strength regiment complete with ammunition and spare parts," a source at the Defense Ministry said. On Monday, the parties signed a memorandum of intent. The cost of the entire contract will make up $6.2 billion, RBC said.

An Indian source familiar with the course of negotiations said that the coordination of the S-400 deal goes through the final stage. The only "stumbling block" for the deal is the risk for India to fall under US sanctions in connection with the federal law from 2017 "On Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act." (CAATSA). In accordance with the law, the USA may impose sanctions on the countries that enter into large-scale contract with Russian defense industry companies.

Most likely, Russia and India will announce the deal prior to the summit of the leaders of the two countries in October of this year.

Meanwhile, Mac Thornberry, the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said that the US was disappointed that India concluded a contract with Russia for the delivery of S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems. However, he added, sanctions on India are unlikely to follow. At the same time, the purchase of Russian missile defense systems would complicate India's access to US military technologies, such as, for example, to Predator drone, the official added.

←