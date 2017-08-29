Pravda.ru

Railway arch for Kerch Bridge installed. Video

Railway arch for Kerch Bridge installed. Video. 61161.jpeg
YouTube screencap

A video of the unique bridge construction operation to install a railway arch of the Kerch bridge has appeared on the Internet. The operation was unique because it was conducted in an environment with an unstable hydrometeorological background, experts said.

Bridge builders ascended the arch span to a height of 35 meters above the sea level. It took the builders 12 hours to complete the operation.

The ready to be installed railway arch was delivered to the construction site of the bridge across the Kerch Strait on August 28. The arch span 6,000 tons heavy, 227 meters long and 45 meters high will be installed on 35 meters long fairway supports.

