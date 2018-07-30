Russia to ship Karakurt missile vessels to Asia-Pacific countries

Russia may supply Karakurt vessels to Vietnam, China, India and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said. Karakurt are small missile ships of Project 22800.

"These are very good ships with large tonnage, fine weapons, and most importantly, they have Caliber missiles. The corvette has an acceptable price. This is a compact and high-speed vessel. This ship has a very good export potential for a number of countries, especially of the Asia-Pacific region - Vietnam, China, India, other countries," the official said.

For the time being, Russia uses Karakurt vessels for Baltic, Northern and Black Sea fleets, as well as for the Caspian Flotilla. "The construction of three new ships has recently started at the Eastern shipyard, and I think that the interest in them will increase when new models are released," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Small missile ships of Project 22800 Karakurt are Russian multipurpose missile and artillery ships of near sea zone. The Russian Navy is to receive 18 small missile ships of Project 22800; the first two are to be delivered in 2018. The ships are armed with a complex of high-precision missiles and modern artillery systems.