Russian army passes into services ammunition of new generation
The Russian army has passed into service a new generation of 30-mm ammunition for automatic guns. A peculiar design feature of the new ammo is the use of master devices made of plastic. The plastic devices increase the combat efficiency of the guns.
Deck-based air defense systems will receive cartridges with high-explosive, incendiary and fragmentation-tracer shells. Aircraft guns will receive cartridges with high-explosive, incendiary, multi element, armor-piercing tracer shells, the press service of Tehmash, the manufacturer of the new ammunition said.
The Russian army has also adopted new cartridges for anti-aircraft missile and artillery complex Palash.
Earlier, it was reported that the tests of new ammunitions for 30-millimeter guns were supposed to be finished before the end of 2015. General Designer of NPO Pribor, a part of Tehmash Concern, Oleg Chizhevsky, said that the new ammunitions were expected to dramatically improve the survivability of guns.
