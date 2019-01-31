World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Creators of Russia's new super weapons arrested for their dead souls

Russia » Economics

Creators of Russia's new super weapons Kinzhal hypersonic missile complex, Peresvet laser complex, Poseidon underwater nuclear vehicle and Sarmat nuclear missile, with a high degree of probability, were forced to use "dead souls or deadheads" at certain stages of their work, academicians Valery Vikhrov and Konstantin Sivkov believe.

Creators of Russia's new super weapons arrested for their dead souls. 63382.jpeg

According to them, the creators of Russia's new weapons were forced to become criminals, because the law that they had to break did not correspond to the reality of life, so the scientists had to break the law to do their work and fulfil their task.

The comments from the academicians came in response to the recent arrest of the leaders of Russia's major research and development organizations. It goes about Alexander Gomzin, chief designer of the Simonov Design Bureau, and Sergei Chvarkov, deputy head of the Russian Academy of Sciences of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

The scientists were arrested on suspicion of the use of so-called "dead souls and deadheads." This term designates highly qualified scientists, who are formally included in the team of engineers, but take no part in the project. Afterwards, when employees receive their payments, the money is distributed among all participants of the project, including deadheads. They subsequently send the money to real participants of the project.

Also read:

New Kinzhal missile to strike aircraft carriers from distance of 1,500 km

Russia reveals new videos of Putin's new formidable weapons being tested

Russia's Status-6 'doomsday weapon' nullifies all of American military projects

Monster Sarmat missile ready for trials

International Women's Day: Innovate for Change! International Women's Day: Innovate for Change!
Topics sarmat arms race new weapons laser weapons nuclear weapons nuiclear missile ballistic missile hypersonic missile putin's new weapons
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Farcical Ceasefire in Yemen Collapsing
Columnists
The Fleeting Permanence of Ephemortality
Columnists
China Preparing for Economic, Financial, Trade and Hot War
News All >
Readers' top
China Preparing for Economic, Financial, Trade and Hot War
USA wants Russia out of Venezuela to expropriate Orinoco belt oil wealth
USA starts making new weapons for nuclear war with Russia
Venezuela's Supreme Court v. US Attempted Coup
Boeing 777 from Caracas with unknown cargo on board lands in Moscow
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces

Two Russian Su-35 fighter jets detected the approach of four F-18 aircraft of the US Air Force. A Russian commander made a decision to monitor the approach of the "guests"

Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
US Treasury takes control of Siberia
Economics
US Treasury takes control of Siberia
Americas
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Columnists
China Preparing for Economic, Financial, Trade and Hot War
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces

Two Russian Su-35 fighter jets detected the approach of four F-18 aircraft of the US Air Force. A Russian commander made a decision to monitor the approach of the "guests"

Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Americas
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Americas
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Americas
Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet
World
Politicized US Charges Against Huawei and Its CFO

Huawei is a privately owned Chinese tech giant, the world's largest telecom equipment manufacturer, the second largest smartphone maker.

Politicized US Charges Against Huawei and Its CFO
USA starts making new weapons for nuclear war with Russia
Americas
USA starts making new weapons for nuclear war with Russia
Americas
USA wants Russia out of Venezuela to expropriate Orinoco belt oil wealth
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Contributor submission Farcical Ceasefire in Yemen Collapsing Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov US Treasury takes control of Siberia Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
USA wants Russia out of Venezuela to expropriate Orinoco belt oil wealth
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Terrorists claim responsibility for Magnitogorsk apartment building explosion
Terrorists claim responsibility for Magnitogorsk apartment building explosion
USA wants Russia out of Venezuela to expropriate Orinoco belt oil wealth
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
US Treasury takes control of Siberia
China Preparing for Economic, Financial, Trade and Hot War
China Preparing for Economic, Financial, Trade and Hot War
USA starts making new weapons for nuclear war with Russia
Two Su-34 fighters touch wings in midair and crash into the sea in Russia's Far East
Two Su-34 fighters touch wings in midair and crash into the sea in Russia's Far East
Two Su-34 fighters touch wings in midair and crash into the sea in Russia's Far East
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
US Plotting Coups in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua?
Politicized US Charges Against Huawei and Its CFO
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.