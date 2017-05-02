Pravda.ru

Why is Putin going to call Trump?

The Kremlin confirmed the phone conversation between President of the United States Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for Tuesday, May 2. This will be the third conversation between Russian and US leaders since the inauguration of Donald Trump.

It was said that the presidents will discuss the crisis in Syria. Putin's official spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later confirmed the information.

After the presidential election in the United States, Putin and Trump held their first phone call in January, while the second one took place in April, when  Trump expressed condolences to Putin after the St. Petersburg terrorist attack.

The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin may take place at the end of May. The US president is to take part in the NATO summit in Brussels on May 25-27 before he goes to Italy for the G7 summit. Afterwards, Donald Trump may go to another country, the name of which has not been disclosed yet, where he may have a meeting with Russian President Putin. It was said that Russia and the USA started making preparations for the meeting after Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow.

