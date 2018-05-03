World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin sacks five Interior Ministry generals

Russia

Vladimir Putin signed a decree to dismiss five generals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Military District, as well as prosecutors of Udmurtia and the Tula region. Sixteen people received new jobs as part of personnel reshuffling.

Putin sacks five Interior Ministry generals. 62433.jpeg

President Putin signed the decree on personnel reshuffling at the Ministry for Internal Affairs, the Investigative Committee and prosecution authorities. The document dismissed five generals and two prosecutors.

In accordance with the decree, the heads of investigative departments of the Perm region and the Ryazan region, lieutenant general of justice Olga Zabbarova and Major General Vladimir Mahleidt, the head of the Central Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Perm region, Lieutenant-General Victor Koshelev, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Murmansk region, Major Igor Batalov, and first deputy head of the forensic center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Major-General Ivan Lukin, were dismissed from their positions. Putin also fired deputy head of the Central Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Krasnodar Territory, Colonel Yuri Kuznetsov.

Prosecutors of the Tula region and the Republic of Udmurtia, Alexander Kozlov and Sergey Panov, also lost their posts.

Previous mass personnel rotation at law enforcement agencies was carried out in early April, when  eleven generals from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry for Emergency Situations, the Investigative Committee and the Federal Penitentiary Service were fired, whereas 15 high-ranking officers received new posts.

A source at the central apparatus of the Ministry for Internal Affairs said that the personnel was reshuffled due to the fact that the generals reached the age of 60 and were "simply sent off to retirement."

Pravda.Ru

Putin sacks five Interior Ministry generals
Putin: Russia ready for 2018 FIFA World Cup
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
China deploys missiles and anti-aircraft systems on disputed Spratly Islands
Russia's Su-30 fighter aircraft crashes into Mediterranean Sea in Syria
