World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Putin signed the law "On countermeasures to unfriendly actions of the USA and other foreign states."

The law stipulates for the introduction of countersanctions in response to unfriendly moves by the US and other countries, including those expressed in the introduction of political or economic sanctions against the Russian Federation. Measures can be applied to states, organisations under their jurisdiction, as well as officials and citizens.

As measures of influence (counteraction), Russia may resort to such actions as termination of cooperation between the Russian Federation and foreign states and their organisations, imposing prohibitions or restrictions on imports of raw materials or products from unfriendly countries to Russia (the list of unfriendly counters is to be determined by the government of the Russian Federation), and other measures.

At the same time, the law says that counter sanctions shall not be imposed on vital goods, the equivalents of which the Russian Federation does not produce.

The State Duma passed the draft law on counter-sanctions in the third reading on May 22. In the original version, the draft law empowered the Russian government to introduce a number of measures, both economic and political ones to eliminate consequences of unfriendly acts of the United States. It was proposed to ban imports of medications, alcohol and tobacco, as well as agricultural products and manufactured goods, technological equipment and software. During the second reading, the list of possible countermeasures was reduced from 16 to 6.

Topics russia's enemy russian economy president Putin sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Europe
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Europe
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Readers' top
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
News All >
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Billionaire Roman Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship, becomes Israel's wealthiest man instantly
US warships tickle China's nerves in the Pacific
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Robbie Williams sings for wealthy Russians at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17

There are many terrible secrets in the case of the Donbass air crash, which Ukraine does not want to unveil

Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Columnists
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Europe
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Europe
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17

There are many terrible secrets in the case of the Donbass air crash, which Ukraine does not want to unveil

Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Columnists
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Europe
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Columnists
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers

One hundred and twenty-two pregnant whales murdered by Japan, which invokes "research" purposes to justify the massacre. What is wrong with them?

The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Europe
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Europe
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Costantino Ceoldo The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17 Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Breaking news: Putin to hold secret meeting with China's Xi Jinping and DPRK's Kim Jong-un
Castro sued over alleged torture
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Gasoline prices in Russia: Free like a bird after elections
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Six reasons why Putin's victory has frightened the West
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed