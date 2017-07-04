Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Putin awards Russia's highest state order to Xi Jinping

04.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Putin awards Russia's highest state order to Xi Jinping. 60768.jpeg

Vladimir Putin signed a decree to decorate Chinese President Xi Jinping with the highest state award of the Russian Federation. The head of China will be awarded the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, the press service of the Russian president said.

"For outstanding services in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the peoples of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to award Xi Jinping with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called," the report said.

Russia's highest award is given to outstanding public and public figures and other citizens of the Russian Federation for their exceptional services that contribute to prosperity, grandeur and glory of Russia. The order can be awarded to leaders of foreign countries for outstanding services to the Russian Federation.

Xi Jinping is currently on an official visit to Moscow. During a behind-closed-doors meeting on July 4, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria and on the Korean Peninsula. The leaders of the two countries agreed that serious problems should be solved through negotiations. In addition, Russia and China plan to oppose the deployment of the American THAAD missile defense system in South Korea.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia and China unite against NATO
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
The Trump administration is experiencing a crisis in relations with Cuba. Not that long ago, the 45th US President announced his intention to cancel Barack Obama's decision to normalize relations with...
Ukraine conducted special operation to destroy Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines
Ukraine conducted special operation to destroy Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines
Russian journalists have obtained a map, namely a secret flight plan, that was made and personally signed the day before the flight, on July 16, 2014, by the pilot of the 299th tactical aviation...
Chinese President Xi Jinping coming to Moscow for special meeting with Putin Chinese President Xi Jinping coming to Moscow for special meeting with Putin

Video

Society

The NFL is racist
The NFL is racist
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup: Germany meets Chile in final
Confederations Cup: Germany meets Chile in final
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
Confederations Cup: Chile books place in final
Confederations Cup: Chile books place in final
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0

Popular photos

World

Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
Pentagon releases report about efforts to change power in Russia
Pentagon releases report about efforts to change power in Russia
Iran tries to sit between two chairs to spite Israel
Iran tries to sit between two chairs to spite Israel
USA suggests banning Kaspersky antivirus program for being too Russian
USA suggests banning Kaspersky antivirus program for being too Russian
Cyberattacks: Another reason to unleash WWIII?
Cyberattacks: Another reason to unleash WWIII?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service