Putin urges UN to deploy peacemakers in Donbass

Putin urges UN to deploy peacemakers in Donbass. 61201.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

The deployment of peacemaking forces in the southeast of Ukraine will help to regulate the ongoing crisis in the country, the Kremlin believes.

Russia will submit the issue to the UN Security Council. "We shall consider this an instruction to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to submit the relevant resolution to the UN Security Council," Putin said at a press conference following the results of the BRICS summit in China. He stressed that such a step would make the OSCE mission in the Donbass safer, and will contribute to a quicker solution of problems in the southeast of Ukraine.

The day before, a video conference of the tripartite contact group for the settlement of the conflict in the Donbass was held. Kiev and representatives of self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk accused each other of violating the "school truce." According to the plan, the parties were supposed to cease hostilities from August 25.

Earlier, Pravda.Ru asked permanent representative of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk, Vladislav Deiney, about the prospect for bringing peacekeeping forces to the Donbass. According to Deiney, the two breakaway republics do not support such an idea: "The practice of the deployment of UN peacekeeping missions envisages two options for their implementation: the first option is when the two conflicting parties address the UN Security Council with a request to conduct a peacekeeping mission. There is no such desire on our part, and we do not see any prospects in this, therefore, this option is not applicable. The second option is when a country is unable to cope with terrorism and requests to deploy a peacemaking mission of the UN within the framework of an anti-terrorist international operation. Ukraine does not have any chances for it either."

