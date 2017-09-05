Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Russia will not expel another 155 US diplomats

05.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia will not expel another 155 US diplomats. 61204.jpeg

Moscow has the right to reduce the number of employees of the US embassy for another 155 people, but is not going to take such actions for the time being, President Putin said speaking at a press conference after the BRICS summit.

"If we talk about full parity, it's not 455 US diplomats in Moscow, but minus 155. We reserve the right to make a decision on this number of American diplomats in Moscow, but we will not do it yet - we will see how the situation develops," Putin said.

In connection with the aggravation of relations between Russia and the United States, Moscow offered Washington to cut the number of diplomatic representations in Russia to 455 people. Following that, the Americans took efforts to close the Russian consulate in San Francisco and two buildings of trade missions in Washington and New York before September 2.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


EU fears thaw between US and Russia
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Ufologists find buildings on Mars
Ufologists find buildings on Mars
The video and photo materials taken by Curiosity Martian rover show rocky structures reminiscent of a city
Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel supported the initiative of the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Martin Schultz, about the export of US nuclear warheads from the territory of Germany
Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons

Video

Society

Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
America s Judases
America's Judases
Three out of three for Mourinho
Three out of three for Mourinho
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos

Popular photos

World

Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons
Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons
Russia and China warn against chaos and war on Korean Peninsula
Russia and China warn against 'chaos and war' on Korean Peninsula
Xi Jinping: BRICS countries end domination of the West
Xi Jinping: BRICS countries end domination of the West
Washington wants to hang the burden of Iran on Russia s neck
Washington wants to hang the burden of Iran on Russia's neck
Israel and Kurdistan - what do they have in common?
Israel and Kurdistan - what do they have in common?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service