Russia will not expel another 155 US diplomats

Moscow has the right to reduce the number of employees of the US embassy for another 155 people, but is not going to take such actions for the time being, President Putin said speaking at a press conference after the BRICS summit.

"If we talk about full parity, it's not 455 US diplomats in Moscow, but minus 155. We reserve the right to make a decision on this number of American diplomats in Moscow, but we will not do it yet - we will see how the situation develops," Putin said.

In connection with the aggravation of relations between Russia and the United States, Moscow offered Washington to cut the number of diplomatic representations in Russia to 455 people. Following that, the Americans took efforts to close the Russian consulate in San Francisco and two buildings of trade missions in Washington and New York before September 2.

