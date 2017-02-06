Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Kremlin wants Fox New to apologize for calling Putin a 'killer'

06.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Kremlin wants Fox New to apologize for calling Putin a 'killer'. 59729.jpeg
AP photo

Officials spokesman for Russian President Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the remarks from a Fox News reporter, who accused President Putin of murders, was insulting.

US President Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox News, in which the reporter criticized Putin and wondered what Donald Trump thought of the Russian president. In particular, the reporter called President Putin a "killer."

"I say it's better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world - that's a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea," Donald Trump said.

"He's a killer though, Putin's a killer," reporter Bill O'Reilly said, and President Trump proceeded to say: "There are a lot of killers. We've got killers. What do you think? Our country's so innocent?"

"We believe the remarks from the Fox News correspondent were unacceptable and insulting," Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Of course, we would prefer to receive an apology from such a respectable company (Fox News)," concluded Dmitry Peskov.

"As for the statements from the US President, I would not comment on them," he added.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Friend from Washington: Trump wants to be friends with Putin
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
Where is NATO moving? Who needs NATO today? Why does the number of US troops outside the United States continues growing at the time when the USA seemingly takes efforts to cut its military presence...
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
The United States is concerned about China's participation in a program to search for extraterrestrial civilizations
Russia's secret shield: Perimeter, aka Dead Hand Russia's secret shield: Perimeter, aka Dead Hand

Video

Society

USA concerned about China s possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
Trump absolutely right strategically, but makes tactical mistakes
Trump absolutely right strategically, but makes tactical mistakes
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Curious inhabitants of Vladivostok destroy ghost ship
Curious inhabitants of Vladivostok destroy ghost ship
Ukraine s provision 2017 logo generates plethora of jokes
Ukraine's provision 2017 logo generates plethora of jokes
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk

Popular photos

World

The point of NATO s existence is to force Europe to fund USA
The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
The Rothschilds: 8 times richer than the richest 8
The Rothschilds: 8 times richer than the richest 8
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
War between USA and Iran possible again
War between USA and Iran possible again
Finalist of Miss Ukraine-2016 bullied for posting photos of Moscow
Finalist of Miss Ukraine-2016 bullied for posting photos of Moscow
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service