World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russia will showcase some of its new weapons during the Victory Parade on May 9, 2018, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov said in an interview Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade. 62285.jpeg

"First of all,  they will be tank support combat vehicles - BMPT "Terminator", anti-aircraft missile systems Tor-M2, 4x4 drive Typhoon-K protected cars. For Rosgvardia (the Russian Guards)that will take part in the military parade for the first time, a special armored vehicle VPK-233136 Tiger will be presented along with Ural-432009 and Patrol armored cars," said Salyukov, who will lead the command of the military parade on Red Square on May 9.

More than 120 units of modern weapons and military equipment will take part in the parade in 2018. The aviation parade system will include 73 aircraft to match the number of "victorious" years since Victory over Nazism. Strategic missile carriers Tu-160, Tu-95MS, long-range Tu-22M3 bombers, Il-78 tankers, An-124 and Il-76MD military transport aircraft, Su-35S fighters, Su-30SM, MiG-29, MiG-31, Su-34 and Su-24M front-line bombers, Su-25 attack aircraft, Mi-26, Mi-8, Mi-28N, Ka-52, Mi-24P helicopters will fly above Moscow's Red Square on May 9.

Eight airfields in Moscow, Tver, Bryansk, Saratov, Kaluga, Voronezh, Lipetsk and Nizhny Novgorod regions will be used for aviation flights of the parade.

This year, the number of participants in the foot-borne component of the parade will be increased to 12,500 people.

A ceremonial battalion of women servicemen (more than 400) from the Military University of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (Moscow), the Military Academy of Communications named after Marshal of the Soviet Union S. Budyonny (St. Petersburg), the Military Academy of Material and Technical Support named after the General the army of A. V. Khrulev (Volsk) and the Military Space Academy named after Mozhaisky (St. Petersburg) will march on the cobblestones of Red Square.

Pravda.Ru

In pictures:


Victory Parade in Moscow. No Comments
Topics Red Square new weapons Victory day victory parade parade on Red Square
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Italy Today: An attempted analysis
Americas
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Columnists
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Readers' top
Erdogan steals Putin’s girl
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Only two countries in the world have Novichok nerve agent
Western experts say Russia's aircraft carrier is the worst in the history of world navy
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Real life stories
Erdogan steals Putin’s girl

Erdogan noted that Putin's choice of Turkey as the first country to visit after the presidential election in Russia showed a high level of relations

Erdogan steals Putin’s girl
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Europe
Only two countries in the world have Novichok nerve agent
Technologies and discoveries
Western experts say Russia's aircraft carrier is the worst in the history of world navy
Americas
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again

A lot has been written in the West lately about zero chances for Russia to win a second Cold War. Russia will collapse and turn into Europe's North Korea if she tries to do it

Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Politics
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Columnists
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen

The US military have encountered a number of guerrilla attacks in Syria lately. The guerrillas have allegedly killed about 15 US military men

Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Politics
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Video
S-500 Prometheus missile defense system: A few details exposed
Americas
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Costantino Ceoldo Italy Today: An attempted analysis Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
Italy Today: An attempted analysis
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor attacks bus with Russian athlete
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Western experts say Russia's aircraft carrier is the worst in the history of world navy
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Russian Defense Minister unveils a few details about transpolar flights to North America
Western experts say Russia's aircraft carrier is the worst in the history of world navy
Spain: new charges against Russia
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed