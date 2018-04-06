Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade

Russia will showcase some of its new weapons during the Victory Parade on May 9, 2018, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov said in an interview Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"First of all, they will be tank support combat vehicles - BMPT "Terminator", anti-aircraft missile systems Tor-M2, 4x4 drive Typhoon-K protected cars. For Rosgvardia (the Russian Guards)that will take part in the military parade for the first time, a special armored vehicle VPK-233136 Tiger will be presented along with Ural-432009 and Patrol armored cars," said Salyukov, who will lead the command of the military parade on Red Square on May 9.

More than 120 units of modern weapons and military equipment will take part in the parade in 2018. The aviation parade system will include 73 aircraft to match the number of "victorious" years since Victory over Nazism. Strategic missile carriers Tu-160, Tu-95MS, long-range Tu-22M3 bombers, Il-78 tankers, An-124 and Il-76MD military transport aircraft, Su-35S fighters, Su-30SM, MiG-29, MiG-31, Su-34 and Su-24M front-line bombers, Su-25 attack aircraft, Mi-26, Mi-8, Mi-28N, Ka-52, Mi-24P helicopters will fly above Moscow's Red Square on May 9.

Eight airfields in Moscow, Tver, Bryansk, Saratov, Kaluga, Voronezh, Lipetsk and Nizhny Novgorod regions will be used for aviation flights of the parade.

This year, the number of participants in the foot-borne component of the parade will be increased to 12,500 people.

A ceremonial battalion of women servicemen (more than 400) from the Military University of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (Moscow), the Military Academy of Communications named after Marshal of the Soviet Union S. Budyonny (St. Petersburg), the Military Academy of Material and Technical Support named after the General the army of A. V. Khrulev (Volsk) and the Military Space Academy named after Mozhaisky (St. Petersburg) will march on the cobblestones of Red Square.

Pravda.Ru

In pictures: 26 Photo Victory Parade 2016