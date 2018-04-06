World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin sacks 11 generals

Russia » News from the Kremlin

On April 6, President Vladimir Putin dismissed eleven generals from the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Penitentiary Service, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Investigative Committee. The relevant decree was published on the website of legal information.

Putin sacks 11 generals. 62286.jpeg

Putin's decree also contains new appointments. The reasons for personnel changes have not been named, RIA Novosti reports.

The following officials lost their positions:

Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate for ensuring traffic safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Major-General Pavel Bugaev;
Chief of the Research Institute of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Major-General Andrei Bykov;
Chief of the Ural Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Major-General Alexander Guk;
Chief of the Academy of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Shamsutdin Dagirov;
Head of the FSIN Department for the Udmurtia Republic, Colonel Vladimir Doronin;
Head of the Investigative Department of the Sverdlovsk Region, Lieutenant-General Valery Zadorin;
Head of the Investigative Department of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Lieutenant-General Igor Napalkov;
Minister of Internal Affairs of the Udmurtia Republic, Major-General Alexander Pervukhin;
Head of the Investigative Department of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Penza region, Lieutenant-General Oleg Troshin;
Head of the Investigative Department in the Belgorod region, Major General Alexander Sergeyev;
Head of the Investigative Department of the Pskov region, Major-General Oleg Tushmalov;
Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Volgograd Region, Major-General Vitaly Shevchenko.

Putin Russian President
