Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018

Vladimir Putin has tested a limousine for the inauguration ceremony in 2018. The vehicle for top officials of the state was designed within the framework of the Russian project "Cortege." As Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov noted, the president was satisfied with the result of the work of domestic developers.

According to the minister, Putin drove "prototype A." The first batch of such vehicles is to be delivered to the Federal Security Service by the end of 2017.

"Naturally, vehicles of this level are equipped accordingly. They have an armoured capsule, communication systems and multimedia systems, protection devices to exclude wiretapping and interception of communications, there's also the evacuation system, radio electronic defense, as well as all sorts of special features. The tires of the vehicle will not burst even after the heavy fire. The limo can travel on disks without tires, even the petrol tank is special," a designer of the vehicle said.

"It will embody power, greatness, strength, technology and security - these are the words that we can use to describe the Cortege limo," a participant of the project said.

The Cortege project was launched by president's decree in 2012. Within the framework of the project, a model line of executive cars is being created for top state officials: limousines, sedans, off-road vehicles and minivans. Their debut is to take place for the inauguration of the president in 2018.

