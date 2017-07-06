Putin sacks eight generals for unnamed reasons

AP photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin fired eight generals from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry for Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) and the Federal Penitentiary Service. Reasons for the dismissals have not been exposed.

In particular, Putin signed a decree to dismiss first deputy chief of the Main Directorate for Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Major-General Andrey Andreyev, and the head of the Internal Control and Audit Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Major General of Internal Service Yevgeny Barikayev. At the Ministry of Emergencies, Major-General Andrei Zelensky, chief of the Main Department for the Sverdlovsk Region, was removed from office. Lieutenant-General Sergey Smirnov, chief of the Main Directorate of the Department for the Rostov Region, lost his job at the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Pravda.Ru

