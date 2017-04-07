Russian FM Lavrov: Russia will draw conclusions from US missile attack on Syria

AP photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS in Tashkent that the US missile strike on Shayrat airbase in Syria was an act of aggression under a far-fetched pretext.

"I want to emphasise that this is, of course, an act of aggression under a far-fetched pretext. It is reminiscent of the situation from 2003 when the United States and Great Britain, with some of their allies, invaded Iraq without the consent from the UN Security Council," Lavrov said.

"Russia will draw conclusions from the actions of the United States in Syria," Lavrov added. According to him, the attacks on the Syrian airfield are beneficial only to those who want to disrupt the Syrian peace process in Geneva and Astana.

