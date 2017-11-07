World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam

British journalists are concerned about a possibility for Russian military bases to appear in Cuba and Vietnam. According to media representatives, this will raise tensions around the world.

Russian senators Franz Klintsevich and Viktor Bondarev put forward a suggestion to deploy Russian military bases "within spitting distance from the United States." The senators believe that such a step will be an adequate and sobering response to the deployment of US missile systems near Russian borders.

"The Russian base in Cuba should be a complex one. Thee will be aviation and naval vessels there, and it must appear there. This is a strategically important key moment," Senator Franz Klintsevich said.

He was supported by Viktor Bondarev, who added that Russia should deploy another base in Vietnam as well.

The statements from the Russian officials made British journalists recall 1962, then the USSR and the USA were standing on the brink of a nuclear war. During those years, the USSR's largest military base was located on Cuba.

In November of 2016, it was said that Russia was not conducting negotiations with the Cuban administration about a possibility for a Russian military base to be deployed there.

At the same time, Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov once said: "The Russian Defence Ministry plans to return military bases both to Cuba and Vietnam." According to him, the defence department of Russia was looking into the opportunity to return the Russian bases to Cuba and Vietnam. "We are rethinking the decisions that were made in the past. As for our presence at remote locations, we are working on this," the official said.

