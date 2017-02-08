Pravda.ru

Scientists convince Putin of Russia's bright future

Presenting awards in the field of science and innovations to young scientists in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that bright future was inevitable for Russia.

"I listened to our winners. I was not just listening to them, I admired what they were saying. A very simple idea occurred to me. The fundamentals, upon which our country stands, have very deep roots that make the wonderful future of our country inevitable," Putin said.

Putin stressed that scientific achievements of young Russian scientists were highly important for the development of physics, chemistry, medicine and other sciences. The president believes that solving major technological problems today is impossible without strong science.

"Today, Russia and the whole world faces massive challenges of technological development, such as the provision of technological, environmental and food safety. The nature and complexity of these challenges is very specific, and they can be solved only with the help of strong science and technology," said Putin.

Four presidential awards for young scientists in the amount of 2.5 million rubles each were established in 2008. They are awarded for the results of scientific research that make a significant contribution to the development of natural, technical sciences and humanities. The monetary prize can also be awarded for the development of new equipment and advanced technologies that ensure innovative development of economic, social and defense spheres.

For 2016, the award was given to researchers working in the fields of physics, mathematics and medicine. The young scientists were awarded for the development of gyromagnetic generators that protect against terrorist threats, for the development of biomedical technologies, for research in the field of quark-gluon plasma, for laying foundations of a new high-performance computer algebra system, and other achievements.

