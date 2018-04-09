World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia may revise trade agreements with USA in response to sanctions

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that Moscow did not consider the new sanctions that the United States imposed on the Russian Federation legitimate and reserved the right to retaliate.

Russia's responsive measures affect trade agreements wit реру United States, Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with vice premiers on Monday.

On Friday, April 6, the United States imposed sanctions against a number of Russian businessmen and companies, as well as high-ranking Russian officials.

On Monday, April 9, the shares of many Russian companies and banks collapsed as a result of the sanctions.

Topics Dmitry Medvedev sanctions against Russia
