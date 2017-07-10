Pravda.ru

Putin says what car he drove during 1990s

10.07.2017

Pravda.Ru

 
Putin says what car he drove during 1990s. 60803.jpeg
AP photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about his taste for cars when visiting Innoprom-2017 exhibition. Putin approached the Nissan stand, where a new Murano vehicle was presented, and said that he used to drive a Nissan in the past.

"During the 1990s, when I worked at the St. Petersburg City Hall, I drove a Nissan. The car was not that complicated, but I really liked it," the Russian president told representatives of the auto concern.

Vladimir Putin is currently in Yekaterinburg, where he participates in Innoprom-2017 international industrial show.

