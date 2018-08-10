World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin convenes Security Council to discuss meeting new sanctions

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation to discuss the new sanctions that Washington is going to impose on Russia on August 22. The participants of the meeting agreed that the sanctions are completely illegitimate.

Putin convenes Security Council to discuss new sanctions. 62723.png

"The participants of the meeting discussed the new unfriendly steps that Washington may take in the form of trade restrictions. They stressed out the illegitimacy of such actions from the standpoint of international law," the Kremlin press service reported.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of the presidential administration Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov took part in the meeting.

On August 8, the US State Department announced new sanctions against Russia in connection with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK. The USA is to introduce the first package of new sanctions on August 22. The new restrictions will affect exports of goods for the defense industry.

During the meeting, Putin also discussed issues related to preparations for the Caspian summit in Kzakhstan. The summit of the Caspian Five (Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Iran) is to take place on August 12.

The leaders of the "Caspian Five" intend to sign the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, the work on which has been conducted since 1996.  The parties will also consider key aspects of cooperation in the Caspian region and sign a number of five-sided intergovernmental documents.

Photo credits: commons.wikimedia.org

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics new sanctions anti-Russian sanctions russian defense industry
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Americas
World War Three may break out because of USA's agony
Asia
Korea. The Ulterior Human.
News All >
Readers' top
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Kremlin running out of patience as USA tries to create smoke without fire
Russia's largest oligarchs and their companies move assets to Russia
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
New US sanctions shatter Russian financial market, depreciate ruble
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions

Washington's strategic arrogance in the APR is based on nuclear superiority. Beijing finds it a good reason to accelerate the development of advanced ballistic missiles

Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Politics
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Former USSR
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
Asia
Russia can replace USA on Chinese market
Americas
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions

Washington's strategic arrogance in the APR is based on nuclear superiority. Beijing finds it a good reason to accelerate the development of advanced ballistic missiles

Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Politics
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Columnists
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Americas
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Asia
Russia can replace USA on Chinese market

The trade confrontation between Beijing and Washington gives Moscow a chance to take America's place on the Chinese market

Russia can replace USA on Chinese market
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Columnists
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Real life stories
Russian city bans residents from keeping more than two cats or dogs at home
Real life stories
Moscow bids farewell to Russian journalists killed in Central African Republic
Dmitry Sudakov Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond Dmitry Sudakov Inna Novikova World War Three may break out because of USA's agony Inna Novikova Contributor submission Korea. The Ulterior Human. Contributor submission
Comments
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
World War Three may break out because of USA's agony
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
World War Three may break out because of USA's agony
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Bashar Assad's wife addresses the nation
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
New US sanctions shatter Russian financial market, depreciate ruble
US refuses to explain reasons behind new 'draconian' sanctions
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
US refuses to explain reasons behind new 'draconian' sanctions
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.