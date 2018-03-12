World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia starts recycling world's largest ICBMs

Russia » News from the Kremlin

The Russian Defence Ministry has decided to start recycling Voevoda ICBMs to replace them with Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov said.

Russia starts recycling world's largest ICBMs. 62126.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

The Voevoda ICBM was developed back in the mid-1980s, the official said. "Time goes by, technology moves forward, and the system becomes obsolete," Borisov added.

The Voevoda complex with "heavy" missile RS-20B was put on combat duty in the late 1980s. At present, the missile remains the most powerful of all Russian ICBMs. It is still effective for the deployment of the echeloned missile defence system.

Editor-in-chief of Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine, Colonel Viktor Murakhovsky, said that one of the reasons for the recycling of Voevoda missiles is the policy of the Ukrainian administration.

"Since there was neither production nor spare parts in Russia, it did not make any sense to restore it: one would need to invest a lot in restoring the production of components that are no longer up-to-date," Murakhovsky said.

The Sarmat missile can be equipped with up to 15 warheads, whereas its range makes up to 11,000 kilometres.

The RS-28 Sarmat (ICBM) comes as a conceptual continuation of the Voyevoda R36M2. NATO's reporting name for the world's heaviest ICBMs is Satan.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Monster Sarmat missile ready for trials
Topics ICBM satan Sarmat voevoda Russian missiles missile defense system
Topical Analytics
Politics
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Europe
Italian miseries
Planet Earth
Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science
Readers' top
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Italian miseries
Europa League Round of 16 First Legs
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation

The British government is talking war with Russia over a mysterious incident that is claimed to have taken place on Sunday March 4, just a few kilometres from the secrecy shrouded British biological and chemical warfare research

The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science
Planet Earth
Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science
Politics
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Europe
Italian miseries
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation

The British government is talking war with Russia over a mysterious incident that is claimed to have taken place on Sunday March 4, just a few kilometres from the secrecy shrouded British biological and chemical warfare research

The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Italian miseries
Europe
Italian miseries
Planet Earth
Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science
Europe
NATO works on 'military Schengen' in Europe to strike Russia
Europe
UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning

The authorities of the United Kingdom have been manipulating the public opinion to boycott the 2018 World Cup in Russia

UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Politics
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Europe
NATO works on 'military Schengen' in Europe to strike Russia
Planet Earth
Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science
Dmitry Sudakov Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Italian miseries Costantino Ceoldo Contributor submission Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science Contributor submission
Comments
UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning
UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
NATO works on 'military Schengen' in Europe to strike Russia
NATO works on 'military Schengen' in Europe to strike Russia
NATO works on 'military Schengen' in Europe to strike Russia
NATO works on 'military Schengen' in Europe to strike Russia
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
NATO works on 'military Schengen' in Europe to strike Russia
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Vltchek's Black Agenda Report Interview
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed