Russia takes part in Peace Mission 2016 drills of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Russia has deployed AN-22 Antei transport aircraft from "Tolmachevo" airbase in the Novosibirsk region to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.



The units of the Russian Central Military District will take part in anti-terrorist exercises of SCO member states, Peace Mission-2016.



"The Russians have arrived in the republic with their military hardware. The troops from Kazakhstan, China and Tajikistan are expected to arrive in the next couple of days," a representative of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan said.



"The troops from Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan will hold a joint anti-terrorist operation in the mountainous area," an official added, RIA Novosti reports.



Peace Mission-2016 military drills of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states will be held from 15 to 21 September. The main goal of the maneuvers is to raise the readiness of adequate agencies of SCO states to combat terrorism, extremism and separatism.



