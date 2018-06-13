World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin announces list of official World Cup guests

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced high-ranking foreign officials, who are going to attend the opening of the World Cup 2018 in Moscow on June 14.

According to Peskov, the following guests of honour are going to visit:
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman;
President of Abkhazia Raul Khajimba;
President of Azerbaijan - Ilham Aliyev;
President of Belarus - Alexander Lukashenko;
President of Bolivia - Evo Morales;
President of Kazakhstan - Nursultan Nazarbayev;
President of Kyrgyzstan - Sooronbai Zheenbekov;
President of Panama - Juan Carlos Varela;
President of Tajikistan - Emomali Rahmon;
President of Paraguay - Horacio Cartes;
President of Rwanda - Paul Kagame;
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan;
Chairman of the DPRK Parliament Kim En Nam.

"These are only those whom President Putin will welcome tomorrow," Peskov specified.

The leaders of other countries are expected to visit Russia during the World Cup 2018 too.

Asked about a possibility of inviting US President Donald Trump, Peskov referred to Putin's invitation for all leaders to come to Russia. "Of course, this applies to top officials from the United States of America too," said Peskov.

The World Cup 2018 will be held in eleven Russian cities from June 14 to July 15. At the opening match, the Russian team will play against Saudi Arabia.

