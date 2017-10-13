Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Russia believes USA pulled out from UNESCO to affect election of its chairperson

13.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia believes USA pulled out from UNESCO to affect election of its chairperson. 61457.jpeg
AP photo

Moscow regrets the decisions of the United States and Israel to exit UNESCO, but Russia will not persuade anyone to revise their positions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told Interfax.

"We will not be trying to persuade anyone, since this is a sovereign right of each country to make appropriate decisions, but we would like to hope that such decisions will be well thought out not to harm the organization and the interests of the states that accept such politicized solutions," Gatilov said.

He drew attention to the fact that the announcements from the USA and Israel were made "during the days of the election of the new chairman of UNESCO in Paris." "The election has been pretty intense. There are several candidates, and the timing for such announcements was clearly not accidental, as many believe that the United States, having shown such disregard for the organization, thus attempted to show influence on the outcome of the vote," the Russian official said.

Permanent representative of the Russian Federation to UNESCO Alexander Kuznetsov, who is currently in Paris, told TASS that the decision of the United States was regrettable. "Obviously, it goes about a political decision, and this is regrettable, because UNESCO is firstly one of the most universal organizations, and secondly, the United States carries special responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. This is an attack on both the UN system and the system of multilateral cooperation," Kuznetsov said.

The United States stopped paying its fee to the UNESCO budget in 2011. The debt has grown to about $1.5 billion since then. Nevertheless, the USA continued taking part in the work of the organization, including in the decision-making process. Many countries naturally wondered how a delegation of the country that did not pay for its membership for years still remained a member and was not even deprived of the right to vote.

Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
A young Russian woman was killed in the Dominican Republic as she was hanging out naked of the window of a moving car during a journey to Punta Cana
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Ukrainian President Pedro Poroshenko offered Turkey to join the "group of friends for the de-occupation of the Crimea." Erdogan responded that Turkey will not recognize Crimea's reunification with...
Russian MPs return from Pyongyang, say Kim Jong-un furious and ready for war Russian MPs return from Pyongyang, say Kim Jong-un furious and ready for war

Video

Society

Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Che Guevara s farewell letter to Fidel
Che Guevara's farewell letter to Fidel
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Allan Chumak, USSR s first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Allan Chumak, USSR's first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?

Popular photos

World

Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine s Poroshenko
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine's Poroshenko
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Erdogan s lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many
Erdogan's lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service