World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel plan to discuss a variety of topical issues, including sanctions, the state of affairs in Syria and Ukraine, as well as issues of economic cooperation during their meeting in Germany on August 18.

Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled. 62737.jpeg

"As for the topics, they are going to compare notes on all most vital issues. These include, of course, the crisis in Ukraine, the crisis in Syria, restrictions that many countries now face and consequences of these restrictions," Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin and Merkel will also discuss possible US sanctions, including those against German companies.

"They will also talk about issues of bilateral trade and economic relations, the implementation of major international commercial projects, such as Nord Stream-2 and other issues that the parties deem necessary to discuss," he added.

Official representative of the German government, Steffen Seibert, said at a briefing in Berlin on August 13 that Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 18 at the government residence in Mezeberg Castle. The talks are to start at 18:00 local time. 

Photo credits: kremlin.ru

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics nord stream US sanctions nord stream 2 Angela Merkel vladimir putin
Comments
Topical Analytics
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Former USSR
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
News All >
Readers' top
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"

In his presentation, Heine cited some scientific research that classifies pedophilia as "an immutable sexual orientation".

The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Economics
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Former USSR
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"

In his presentation, Heine cited some scientific research that classifies pedophilia as "an immutable sexual orientation".

The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Russia could abolish state pensions
Economics
Russia could abolish state pensions
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Former USSR
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery

Not that long ago, American soldiers would train their skills to counter insurgent and partisan military organizations. These days, they are trained to show resistance to the regular army of a potential adversary

US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Teen member of satanic sect destroys unique wooden church built in 1774
Crimes
Teen member of satanic sect destroys unique wooden church built in 1774
Former USSR
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Lyuba Lulko USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside Lyuba Lulko Aidyn Mehtiyev Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe Aidyn Mehtiyev Dmitry Sudakov US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
The many suspicious suicides surrounding Hillary Rodham Clinton
How can Americans and Russians understand each other?
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Kremlin running out of patience as USA tries to create smoke without fire
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Putin convenes Security Council meeting to discuss new sanctions
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars
How can Americans and Russians understand each other?
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.