Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Trump and Putin exchange top secret information through Russian FM Lavrov

16.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Trump and Putin exchanged top secret information through Russian FM Lavrov. 60482.jpeg
AP photo

US President Donald Trump handed over secret data to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak during the visit of the Russian delegation to Washington, reports The Washington Post.

The information concerned Islamic State (ISIL) terrorist organisation (banned in Russia). Thus, President Trump jeopardised the source in the United States that had provided information to the US administration about the terrorists.

The US administration obtained the information through a secret data exchange mechanism. Messages in the mechanism are only available to a limited number of people in US power structures, not to mention the fact that the US does not disclose any information from the source to its allies. However, Trump has decided to break the tradition, without receiving permission from the source.

It was reported that US officials took urgent measures to curb the damage by contacting the CIA and the National Security Agency.

Later, however, the US refuted the transfer of secret information to Lavrov. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that President Trump discussed only the nature of specific threats with Lavrov.

During his visit to Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov conveyed a message from Russian President Putin to US President Trump. The Kremlin confirmed the information adding that the contacts between the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US president were carried out during the conversation that took place between the leaders of the two states. No further details were revealed.

UPDATE: Officials spokesperson for the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said that the above-mentioned article in The Washington Post about the exchange of secret information between Putin and Trump was fake news that deserves no attention.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Which business Putin and Trump contrive
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Term of an ultimatum, the Macedonian opposition presented the President of the country Gjorge Ivanov with, expires. He was demanded to give mandate to form government to its leader Zoran Zaev. What...
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump

Video

Society

Poroshenko s wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
Poroshenko's wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
LDPR s second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
LDPR's second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia s deep international isolation
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia's deep international isolation
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger

Popular photos

World

China s new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
Kremlin unveils details about Russian FM Lavrov s visit to Trump s Oval Office
Kremlin unveils details about Russian FM Lavrov's visit to Trump's Oval Office
James Comey has lost the game against Donald Trump
James Comey has lost the game against Donald Trump
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
Russia s FM Lavrov finds many corners in the Oval Office
Russia's FM Lavrov finds many corners in the Oval Office
Joining NATO is unacceptable, Moldovan president says
Joining NATO is unacceptable, Moldovan president says

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service