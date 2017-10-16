Putin signs decree to impose extensive sanctions on North Korea

Source: Kremlin.ru

On October 16, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to impose sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea). Putin signed the decree in accordance with Resolution 2321 of the UN Security Council from November 30, 2016.

In accordance with the resolution, additional international sanctions have been imposed to curtail the development and supplies of resources for prohibited programs of the DPRK. The sanctions have limited the cooperation with North Korea in the military-technical, trade-economic, financial, transport and educational spheres.

Russia has thus suspended defense cooperation with persons and groups of persons representing the DPRK. At the same time, cooperation in the field of nuclear science and technology, aerospace engineering and aviation technology or advanced production technologies shall be allowed only if it does not contribute to the development of Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

The president also instructed to deprive North Korean ships of state registration in Russia should vessels be involved in the implementation of the North Korean nuclear program. Such vessels shall not be allowed to enter Russian ports. Supplies of new helicopters and ships to the DPRK have been prohibited. The sanctions have also expanded restrictions against a number of natural persons and legal entities of North Korea.

