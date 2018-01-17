World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin speaks about Putin's health

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was staying in excellent physical shape. At the same time, he added, the Kremlin was not going to provide any official reports about the state of health of the head of state.

When commenting on the recent report from the White House about the health of Donald Trump, Peskov said that he did not know anything about the procedure to keep an eye on president's health in the USA. "In our legislation, there is no mandatory disclosure of data about president's health," he said.

"Yet, I can assure you that the president is absolutely healthy, and he can outmatch many out there," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics vladimir putin Russian President
