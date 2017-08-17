Putin grants Russian citizenship to Australian track cyclists

Source: Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to grant Russian citizenship to two-time world cycling champion on track, Australian Shane Perkins. The decree signed by the head of state was published on the official portal of legal information.

Now Perkins, born on December 30, 1986 in Australia, will perform for the Russian team, President of the Federation of Cycling of Russia, Vyacheslav Yekimov told RBC.

"The initiative to obtain Russian citizenship belongs to Shane," he said, adding that "the federation was weighing all pros and cons to decide to which extent the Australian athlete would be "needed for the country, the national team and the starting lineup."

Perkins announced his decision to receive Russian citizenship in February of the current year. According to the athlete, he made the decision after he ceased to be in the main part of the Australian national team in 2016, but wanted to perform at the Games in 2020.

