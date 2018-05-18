World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Kremlin wants foreign invaders out of Syria

Russia » News from the Kremlin

The countries, whose armed forces are illegally staying in Syria must leave the region, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on May 18.

Russia deployed its troops in Syria in accordance with the request from the legitimate government of the country. The forces of all other countries are staying on the territory of a sovereign state without any legal rights and grounds. In doing so, they violate international law, Peskov said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the United States, France and their allies should stay in Syria to build the new Syria after the destruction of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

Topics war in Syria dmitry peskov russian forces in Syria
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Real life stories
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Readers' top
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
News All >
Europa League: Atlético 3 Marseille 0
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
TV ad showing red menstrual blood shocks Ukrainians
China launches railway communication with Iran
Argentina suggests Putin should reinstate gay propaganda for World Cup 2018
Russia about to launch super bridge to Crimea
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge

Russia will not be the only country to use the Crimean Bridge which President Putin is opening on May 15. Ukraine and European countries will be able to use the bridge for profitable transit to Asia

Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?

Washington's three main European vassal states, Britain, France, and Germany have objected to Trump's unilateral action. Trump is of the opinion that the multi-nation agreement depends only on Washington

Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge

Russia will not be the only country to use the Crimean Bridge which President Putin is opening on May 15. Ukraine and European countries will be able to use the bridge for profitable transit to Asia

Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Conflicts
Netanyahu calls Turkish President Erdogan 'specialist in slaughter'
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Felicity Arbuthnot Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem. Felicity Arbuthnot Dmitry Sudakov World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work? Contributor submission
Comments
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Putin's powers likely to be extended for three consecutive terms
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Germany responds to USA's ultimatum about Nord Stream 2 project
Amnesty International wants world leaders to ignore World Cup 2018 in Russia
Amnesty International wants world leaders to ignore World Cup 2018 in Russia
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed