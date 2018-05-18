Kremlin wants foreign invaders out of Syria

The countries, whose armed forces are illegally staying in Syria must leave the region, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on May 18.

Russia deployed its troops in Syria in accordance with the request from the legitimate government of the country. The forces of all other countries are staying on the territory of a sovereign state without any legal rights and grounds. In doing so, they violate international law, Peskov said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the United States, France and their allies should stay in Syria to build the new Syria after the destruction of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).