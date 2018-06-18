World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin has nothing to say regarding pension reform in Russia

Russia » News from the Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin has not released an official statement yet about his position on the issue of the pension reform in Russia.

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that President Vladimir Putin's official position on the matter has not been formed yet. Peskov said that the president may take necessary amendments to the document or even veto it.

Peskov also said that President Putin does not directly participate in the discussion of this issue. The bill remains under consideration at the government of Russia, before it goes for discussion at the State Duma. Putin receives daily updates about the discussion of the pension reform, Peskov added.

The Russian government has decided that men will be able to retire when they turn 65, whereas women will have to turn 63. Presently, the retirement age in Russia is 55 years for women and 60 for men.

