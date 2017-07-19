Kremlin withholds comments about Malorossiya

Pravda.ru

Official spokesman for President Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Kremlin was not ready to comment on the statement from the head of the People's Republic of Donetsk about the establishment of the new state of Malorossiya (Smaller Russia) instead of the breakaway territories in Ukraine. The Russian administration needs to deeply analyze the statement first, Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin gives first priority to the observation of the Minks Accords in the regulation of the crisis in the Donbass.

"No comment, this is subject to reflection and analysis," Peskov told reporters.

Writer Zakhar Prilepin, an adviser to the head of the People's Republic of Donetsk, explained where Malorossiya came from. According to him, Donetsk wanted to make a surprise for Moscow, Washington and Kiev.

"We really wanted to make a surprise for Moscow, for Washington, and, of course, for Kiev in the first place," Prilepin, who also serves as a political instructor for one of the militia battalions said. According to Prilepin, people should understand the historical moment of the event. "But I think that several officials in Kiev want to jump out of windows screaming "The Russians are coming!" he added.

Most importantly, the mechanism to implement the announcement made by the head of the People's Republic of Donetsk appears to be absolutely incomprehensible and practically unrealistic: "We should receive the support from residents of the regions. This way out is possible should the international community support the idea," he said.

