Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Kremlin explains Putin's move to recognize passports of Donetsk and Luhansk residents

20.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Kremlin explains Putin's move to recognize passports of Donetsk and Luhansk residents. 59819.jpeg

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov has explained the recent move to recognize the passports of the residents of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to Peskov, Putin signed the decree on the basis of humanitarian considerations.

"In this situation, only for humanitarian reasons, the Russian president signed the decree," RIA Novosti quoted Peskov as saying.

He also noted that the decree did not contradict to the norms of international law. Earlier, representatives of the US Embassy in Kiev said that Russia's recognition of passports of the residents of the two breakaway republics came contrary to objectives of the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a recent poll showed that most Russians do not consider the People's Republic of Donetsk and the People's Republic of Luhansk a part of Ukraine. As many as 24 percent of the polled said that one should recognize the two republics as independent territories.

Vladimir Putin signed the decree on the recognition of passports of citizens of the People's Republic of Donetsk and the People's Republic of Luhansk on February 18. The move was made to help the residents of the republics, because people have not been able to receive any type of documents from Ukrainian agencies.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Can Ukraine live without Donetsk and Luhansk?
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
It does not look like Trump wants the Third World War to break out, does it? Has the United States recognized the Turkey-occupied Northern Cyprus? Has the USA ever apologized for annexing territories...
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet shoots down space satellites. Video
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet shoots down space satellites. Video
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet can shoot down even space satellites, pilots say. The aircraft can carry up to four long-range R-33 missiles and four short-range R-77 missiles
USA will seize Kuril Islands immediately if Russia delivers them to Japan USA will seize Kuril Islands immediately if Russia delivers them to Japan

Video

Society

Kim Jong-un s late brother had been spotted on Moscow cemetery
Kim Jong-un's late brother had been spotted on Moscow cemetery
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Lenin s Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance
Lenin's Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance
Hunters kill unusually big wolf in Rostov region
Hunters kill unusually big wolf in Rostov region
Scents and sensitivity
Scents and sensitivity
Champions League Round of Sixteen: Ouch, Arsenal!
Champions League Round of Sixteen: Ouch, Arsenal!

Popular photos

World

If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
Ukraine’s Interior Minister promises to kill tens of thousands of Russians
Ukraine’s Interior Minister promises to kill tens of thousands of Russians
Michael Flynn inadvertently causes huge damage to US-Russian relations
Michael Flynn inadvertently causes huge damage to US-Russian relations
China s military potential nears European level
China's military potential nears European level
Trump wants to play leading role in destroying ISIL
Trump wants to play leading role in destroying ISIL
Pentagon pledges to continue funding corrupt Ukraine
Pentagon pledges to continue funding corrupt Ukraine

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service