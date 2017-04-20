Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA

20.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA. 60331.jpeg
AP photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he would take part in international forum "One Belt - One Way" which is expected to take place in China on May 14-15 of this year.

At a meeting with chairman of the Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Zhang Dejiang in the Kremlin, Putin pointed out the importance of Russian-Chinese inter-parliamentary ties.

"You will be our guest of highest honor. The meeting of the leaders of Russia and China will be held within the framework of the forum. This is particularly important for strengthening friendship and cooperation between our countries," Zhang Dejiang told Putin.

During the G20 summit in September 2016, Russian and Chinese presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping led the column of world leaders and went together to the conference room.

Noteworthy, Chinese Minister for Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, speaking on Hong Kong's Fenghuang TV channel, said that China was ready, if necessary, to provide Russia with all possible assistance - from economic to military spheres.

At the same time, growing friendship between Russia and China raises serious concerns in the West. Western leaders believe that the alliance of Russia and China has the ultimate goal to undermine the positions of the United States as their prime competitor. Western publications pay attention to the fact that Russia and China often side with each other at the UN Security Council to veto Washington's initiatives.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Pentagon to encircle Russia and China
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea
Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea
Officials spokesman for Russian President Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Moscow was watching the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula with great concerns
Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Russian nuclear scientists have claimed that in case of a negative scenario, radioactive pollution will threaten the Korean peninsula, China and Japan.
Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war

Video

Society

One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Europa League Quarter Finals
Europa League Quarter Finals
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son

Popular photos

World

USS Carl Vinson gets lost at sea on the way to North Korea
USS Carl Vinson gets lost at sea on the way to North Korea
North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia
North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia
What Russia, Syria and Iran agree upon in Moscow
What Russia, Syria and Iran agree upon in Moscow
North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is crazy
North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is 'crazy'
America s worthless bluff about North Korea and China
America's worthless bluff about North Korea and China
Russia, Syria and Iran as united front against USA
Russia, Syria and Iran as united front against USA

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service